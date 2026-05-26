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    Sail 250 New Orleans

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. and International tall ships moored up at the Port of New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 28, 2026. Sail 250 New Orleans  commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 20:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008540
    VIRIN: 260528-G-PO504-1097
    Filename: DOD_111734883
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    TAGS

    USCGC Eagle
    U.S. Coast Guard
    New Orleans
    USCG
    Sail 250
    Sail 250 New Orleans

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