U.S. and International tall ships moored up at the Port of New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 28, 2026. Sail 250 New Orleans commemorates the 250-year legacy of America while showcasing its sea service’s cutting-edge technology and the unwavering dedication of our warfighters. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 20:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008540
|VIRIN:
|260528-G-PO504-1097
|Filename:
|DOD_111734883
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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