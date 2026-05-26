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    22nd MEU(SOC) | Bilateral Exercise with Ecuadorian Marines

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    ECUADOR

    05.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, and sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), and Ecuadorian Marines conduct a bilateral exercise on Naval Base Jaramijó, Ecuador May 1, 2026. The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)’s Ecuador bilateral training enhances interoperability with partner forces, reinforces longstanding security relationships, and improves combined readiness to respond to crises across the region. U.S. military forces are deployed to the region in support of U.S. Southern Command mission objectives and the president’s priorities to strengthen regional security, disrupt illicit drug trafficking, and protect the U.S. homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 19:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008539
    VIRIN: 260501-M-VB488-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734846
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: EC

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Bilateral Exercise with Ecuadorian Marines, by SSgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    22d MEU
    Ecuador
    IWO ARG-22ND MEU(SOC)
    CaribOps

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