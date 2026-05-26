22nd MEU(SOC) | Bilateral Exercise with Ecuadorian Marines

U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, and sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), and Ecuadorian Marines conduct a bilateral exercise on Naval Base Jaramijó, Ecuador May 1, 2026. The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)’s Ecuador bilateral training enhances interoperability with partner forces, reinforces longstanding security relationships, and improves combined readiness to respond to crises across the region. U.S. military forces are deployed to the region in support of U.S. Southern Command mission objectives and the president’s priorities to strengthen regional security, disrupt illicit drug trafficking, and protect the U.S. homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps Video)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 19:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008539
|VIRIN:
|260501-M-VB488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734846
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|EC
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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