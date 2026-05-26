22nd MEU(SOC) | Bilateral Exercise with Ecuadorian Marines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008539" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, and sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), and Ecuadorian Marines conduct a bilateral exercise on Naval Base Jaramijó, Ecuador May 1, 2026. The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)’s Ecuador bilateral training enhances interoperability with partner forces, reinforces longstanding security relationships, and improves combined readiness to respond to crises across the region. U.S. military forces are deployed to the region in support of U.S. Southern Command mission objectives and the president’s priorities to strengthen regional security, disrupt illicit drug trafficking, and protect the U.S. homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps Video)