22nd MEU SOC | Light Enough To Get There

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008538" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, participated in Tres Kolos 26, at Fort-De-France, Martinique, April 20-29, 2026. Participation in Tres Kolos 26 enhances interoperability with partner nations, reinforces longstanding security relationships, and improves combined readiness to respond to crises across the region. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission objectives and the president's priorities to strengthen regional security, disrupt illicit drug trafficking, and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)