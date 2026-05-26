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    22nd MEU SOC | Light Enough To Get There

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    FORT-DE-FRANCE, MARTINIQUE

    04.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, participated in Tres Kolos 26, at Fort-De-France, Martinique, April 20-29, 2026. Participation in Tres Kolos 26 enhances interoperability with partner nations, reinforces longstanding security relationships, and improves combined readiness to respond to crises across the region. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission objectives and the president's priorities to strengthen regional security, disrupt illicit drug trafficking, and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 19:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008538
    VIRIN: 260430-M-HC655-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734834
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: FORT-DE-FRANCE, MQ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU SOC | Light Enough To Get There, by Sgt Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    22d MEU, USMC, BLT 3/6, Tres Kolos 26, SOUTHCOM, CaribOps

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