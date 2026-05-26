22nd MEU SOC | Light Enough To Get There

U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, participated in Tres Kolos 26, at Fort-De-France, Martinique, April 20-29, 2026. Participation in Tres Kolos 26 enhances interoperability with partner nations, reinforces longstanding security relationships, and improves combined readiness to respond to crises across the region. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission objectives and the president's priorities to strengthen regional security, disrupt illicit drug trafficking, and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 19:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008538
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-HC655-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734834
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|FORT-DE-FRANCE, MQ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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