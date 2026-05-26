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    1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez and Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. David J. Hart, the assistant division commander of 1st Marine Division, speaks to Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2026. Hart spoke about the importance of the Marines’ role in advancing relationships and interoperability with U.S. partners, as well as increasing coalition naval warfighting competency and lethality. Hart is a native of New Hampshire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez and Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 18:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1008537
    VIRIN: 260519-M-Z6696-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111734825
    Length: 01:06:42
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    I MEF
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    leadership
    USMC

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