1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David J. Hart, the assistant division commander of 1st Marine Division, speaks to Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2026. Hart spoke about the importance of the Marines’ role in advancing relationships and interoperability with U.S. partners, as well as increasing coalition naval warfighting competency and lethality. Hart is a native of New Hampshire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez and Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 18:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1008537
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-Z6696-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734825
|Length:
|01:06:42
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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