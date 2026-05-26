1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008537" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David J. Hart, the assistant division commander of 1st Marine Division, speaks to Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2026. Hart spoke about the importance of the Marines’ role in advancing relationships and interoperability with U.S. partners, as well as increasing coalition naval warfighting competency and lethality. Hart is a native of New Hampshire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez and Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch)