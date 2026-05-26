PROTRAMID: U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen participate in rifle drills during PROTRAMID

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008532" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen participate in Professional Training of Midshipmen at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 27, 2026. PROTRAMID is an eight-week course designed to provide midshipmen with firsthand exposure to Marine Corps operations, leadership development, and potential career paths as future Marine Corps or Navy officers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)