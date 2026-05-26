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    PROTRAMID: U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen participate in rifle drills during PROTRAMID

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen participate in Professional Training of Midshipmen at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 27, 2026. PROTRAMID is an eight-week course designed to provide midshipmen with firsthand exposure to Marine Corps operations, leadership development, and potential career paths as future Marine Corps or Navy officers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008532
    VIRIN: 260527-M-WJ194-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111734600
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, PROTRAMID: U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen participate in rifle drills during PROTRAMID, by LCpl Dylan Jameson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC; 1st Marine Division; Naval Academy; Blue Diamond; Midshipmen; PROTRAMID

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