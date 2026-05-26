U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen participate in Professional Training of Midshipmen at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 27, 2026. PROTRAMID is an eight-week course designed to provide midshipmen with firsthand exposure to Marine Corps operations, leadership development, and potential career paths as future Marine Corps or Navy officers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 18:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008532
|VIRIN:
|260527-M-WJ194-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734600
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PROTRAMID: U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen participate in rifle drills during PROTRAMID, by LCpl Dylan Jameson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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