Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division, speaks to Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, about the unit’s Superior and Distinguished ratings in tank gunnery at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 11, 2026. Taylor recognized the battalion’s marksmanship excellence and overall readiness during the ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Halani Broderick)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 17:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008531
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-UW996-1685
|Filename:
|DOD_111734599
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-67th Armored Regiment Awarded Superior and Distinguished Shooter Patches, by SPC Halani Broderick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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