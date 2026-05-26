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    1-67th Armored Regiment Awarded Superior and Distinguished Shooter Patches

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Spc. Halani Broderick 

    1st Armored Division

    Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division, speaks to Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, about the unit’s Superior and Distinguished ratings in tank gunnery at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 11, 2026. Taylor recognized the battalion’s marksmanship excellence and overall readiness during the ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Halani Broderick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 17:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008531
    VIRIN: 260511-A-UW996-1685
    Filename: DOD_111734599
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 1-67th Armored Regiment Awarded Superior and Distinguished Shooter Patches, by SPC Halani Broderick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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