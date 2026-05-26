1-67th Armored Regiment Awarded Superior and Distinguished Shooter Patches

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008531" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division, speaks to Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, about the unit’s Superior and Distinguished ratings in tank gunnery at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 11, 2026. Taylor recognized the battalion’s marksmanship excellence and overall readiness during the ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Halani Broderick)