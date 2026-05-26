B-Roll: Valiant Mark 26: U.S. Marines, Singapore Armed Forces conduct platoon-level assault range live fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008526" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and service members with the Singapore Armed Forces, participate in a platoon-level attack range live fire during Valiant Mark 26 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 1, 2026. Valiant Mark 26 is an annual, bilateral training exercise conducted between the Singapore Armed Forces and U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV, I Marine Expeditionary Force, designed to enhance interoperability, improve combined arms, amphibious warfighting skills, and strengthen military-to-military relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)