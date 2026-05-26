B-Roll: Valiant Mark 26: U.S. Marines, Singapore Armed Forces conduct platoon-level assault range live fire

U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and service members with the Singapore Armed Forces, participate in a platoon-level attack range live fire during Valiant Mark 26 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 1, 2026. Valiant Mark 26 is an annual, bilateral training exercise conducted between the Singapore Armed Forces and U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV, I Marine Expeditionary Force, designed to enhance interoperability, improve combined arms, amphibious warfighting skills, and strengthen military-to-military relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 18:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008526
|VIRIN:
|260501-M-KI463-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734563
|Length:
|00:11:03
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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