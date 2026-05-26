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    B-Roll: Valiant Mark 26: U.S. Marines, Singapore Armed Forces conduct platoon-level assault range live fire

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and service members with the Singapore Armed Forces, participate in a platoon-level attack range live fire during Valiant Mark 26 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 1, 2026. Valiant Mark 26 is an annual, bilateral training exercise conducted between the Singapore Armed Forces and U.S. Marines with 1st MARDIV, I Marine Expeditionary Force, designed to enhance interoperability, improve combined arms, amphibious warfighting skills, and strengthen military-to-military relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 18:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008526
    VIRIN: 260501-M-KI463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734563
    Length: 00:11:03
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Valiant Mark 26: U.S. Marines, Singapore Armed Forces conduct platoon-level assault range live fire, by LCpl Diego Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3RD LAR
    1st Marine Division
    SAF
    Marines
    USMC
    Valiant Mark 26

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