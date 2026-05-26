U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, delivers closing remarks during his keynote speech at LANPAC 2026. Clark highlights the enduring role of landpower, emphasizing the Army’s commitment to maintaining lethal, combat credible forces alongside allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 16:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008525
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-PF227-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111734560
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, You Must Win it on the Ground | Vertical, by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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