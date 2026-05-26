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    You Must Win it on the Ground | Horizontal

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, delivers closing remarks during his keynote speech at LANPAC 2026. Clark highlights the enduring role of landpower, emphasizing the Army’s commitment to maintaining lethal, combat credible forces alongside allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008524
    VIRIN: 260514-A-PF227-2001
    Filename: DOD_111734559
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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    This work, You Must Win it on the Ground | Horizontal, by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    LANPAC 26

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