You Must Win it on the Ground | Horizontal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008524" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, delivers closing remarks during his keynote speech at LANPAC 2026. Clark highlights the enduring role of landpower, emphasizing the Army’s commitment to maintaining lethal, combat credible forces alongside allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)