U.S. Marines, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen participate in a joint service pre-race ceremony, exemplifying unity and patriotism ahead of the 2026 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, May 24, 2026. The U.S. Marine Corps supported the Coca-Cola 600, a NASCAR race held during Memorial Day weekend, with static displays of military vehicles and participation from servicemembers in various ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008522
|VIRIN:
|260524-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734539
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines participate in Memorial Day ceremony at the 2026 Coca-Cola 600, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.