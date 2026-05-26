The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conduct maintenance dredging operations in Rochester Harbor, Rochester, New York, May 26 2026. The dredging project maintains safe and navigable waterways for commercial vessels operating on the Great Lakes Navigation System, supporting regional industry, economic vitality and efficient transportation of raw materials throughout the region. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 15:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008514
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-FB511-9611
|Filename:
|DOD_111734379
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Working Beneath the Surface: Rochester Harbor Dredging, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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