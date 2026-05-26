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    Working Beneath the Surface: Rochester Harbor Dredging

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    CHARLOTTE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conduct maintenance dredging operations in Rochester Harbor, Rochester, New York, May 26 2026. The dredging project maintains safe and navigable waterways for commercial vessels operating on the Great Lakes Navigation System, supporting regional industry, economic vitality and efficient transportation of raw materials throughout the region. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008514
    VIRIN: 260526-A-FB511-9611
    Filename: DOD_111734379
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Working Beneath the Surface: Rochester Harbor Dredging, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    dredging maintenance
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    dredging

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