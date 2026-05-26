Working Beneath the Surface: Rochester Harbor Dredging

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008514" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conduct maintenance dredging operations in Rochester Harbor, Rochester, New York, May 26 2026. The dredging project maintains safe and navigable waterways for commercial vessels operating on the Great Lakes Navigation System, supporting regional industry, economic vitality and efficient transportation of raw materials throughout the region. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)