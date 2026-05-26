Vance Speaks at Air Force Academy Graduation

Vice President JD Vance delivers the commencement address to the 2026 graduating class of the U.S. Air Force Academy during a ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 28, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 15:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1008513
|Filename:
|DOD_111734351
|Length:
|02:54:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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