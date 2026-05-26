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    Cognitive Flight Advantage

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    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    This video highlights the 10th Combat Aviation Battalion’s integration of Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) cognitive domain assets directly into aviator training. The interviews and H2F footage in this video were captured by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, funded and Produced by the Army Training Support Center (ATSC), from March 22-27, 2026, with supplemental footage acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008511
    VIRIN: 260528-A-FI370-7356
    Filename: DOD_111734330
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cognitive Flight Advantage, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Holistic Health and Fitness
    h2f
    Holistic Health & Fitness

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