This video highlights the 10th Combat Aviation Battalion’s integration of Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) cognitive domain assets directly into aviator training. The interviews and H2F footage in this video were captured by the Enterprise Multimedia Center based out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, funded and Produced by the Army Training Support Center (ATSC), from March 22-27, 2026, with supplemental footage acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 14:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008511
|VIRIN:
|260528-A-FI370-7356
|Filename:
|DOD_111734330
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cognitive Flight Advantage, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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