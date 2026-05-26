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    U.S. Marines support the 2026 Coca-Cola 600

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    CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, Alpha Company, Marine Barracks Washington, perform during the 2026 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, May 24, 2026. The U.S. Marine Corps supported the Coca-Cola 600, a NASCAR race held during Memorial Day weekend with static displays of military vehicles and participation in ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008508
    VIRIN: 260524-M-DY519-1002
    Filename: DOD_111734293
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, U.S. Marines support the 2026 Coca-Cola 600, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Coca-Cola 600, 2ndMAW, NASCAR, USMC NEWS, Racing, Charolette motor speedway

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