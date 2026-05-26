U.S. Marines support the 2026 Coca-Cola 600

U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, Alpha Company, Marine Barracks Washington, perform during the 2026 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, May 24, 2026. The U.S. Marine Corps supported the Coca-Cola 600, a NASCAR race held during Memorial Day weekend with static displays of military vehicles and participation in ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008508
|VIRIN:
|260524-M-DY519-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111734293
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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