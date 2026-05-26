This video highlights Mr. Peter Belk, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Readiness, giving remarks on warrior performance optimization. The interview and keynote address were filmed by Army Training Support Center (ATSC) soldiers and the Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)at the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13, 2026. Supplemental footage acquired though the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)
The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 14:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008507
|VIRIN:
|260528-A-FI370-6856
|Filename:
|DOD_111734289
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, H2F the Model for Readiness, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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