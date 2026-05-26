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    U.S. Marines support the 2026 Coca-Cola 600

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    CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines showcase a static display of vehicles and weapons for NASCAR fans to interact with during the 2026 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, May 23, 2026. The U.S. Marine Corps supported the Coca-Cola 600, a NASCAR race held during Memorial Day weekend, with static displays of military vehicles and participation in ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008504
    VIRIN: 260523-M-DY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734272
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, U.S. Marines support the 2026 Coca-Cola 600, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Coca-Cola 600, 2ndMAW, NASCAR, USMC NEWS, Racing, Charolette motor speedway

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