Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team B-Roll

U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Galveston members performed routine maintenance on maritime navigational devices in Galveston, Texas, Apr. 23, 2026. Their work ensures that mariners can navigate the waterways safely. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008502
|VIRIN:
|260423-G-BB110-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734253
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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