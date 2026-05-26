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    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team B-Roll

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Galveston members performed routine maintenance on maritime navigational devices in Galveston, Texas, Apr. 23, 2026. Their work ensures that mariners can navigate the waterways safely. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 14:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008502
    VIRIN: 260423-G-BB110-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734253
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    U.S. Coast Guard
    Navigation Team Galveston

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