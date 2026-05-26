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    Civil Affairs Regiment Soldiers Conduct Airborne Water Jump

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    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Spc. Zackery Benavidez 

    95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne)

    LAKE JORDAN, N.C. – Recently, U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Soldiers conduct an airborne water jump during a Civil Affairs Regiment training exercise at Lake Jordan, North Carolina. The exercise trains Civil Affairs Soldiers to maintain proficiency in airborne operations and water landings. Airborne training prepares Soldiers to rapidly deploy into challenging conditions and keeps the force ready to respond to contingency, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response missions worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Benavidez, Zackery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 15:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008501
    VIRIN: 260513-A-VP518-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734224
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Civil Affairs Regiment Soldiers Conduct Airborne Water Jump, by SPC Zackery Benavidez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    95th Civil Affairs Brigade
    Civil Affairs
    Airborne

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