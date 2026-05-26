Civil Affairs Regiment Soldiers Conduct Airborne Water Jump

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008501" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LAKE JORDAN, N.C. – Recently, U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Soldiers conduct an airborne water jump during a Civil Affairs Regiment training exercise at Lake Jordan, North Carolina. The exercise trains Civil Affairs Soldiers to maintain proficiency in airborne operations and water landings. Airborne training prepares Soldiers to rapidly deploy into challenging conditions and keeps the force ready to respond to contingency, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response missions worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Benavidez, Zackery)