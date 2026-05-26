LAKE JORDAN, N.C. – Recently, U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Soldiers conduct an airborne water jump during a Civil Affairs Regiment training exercise at Lake Jordan, North Carolina. The exercise trains Civil Affairs Soldiers to maintain proficiency in airborne operations and water landings. Airborne training prepares Soldiers to rapidly deploy into challenging conditions and keeps the force ready to respond to contingency, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response missions worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Benavidez, Zackery)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 15:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008501
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-VP518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734224
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Affairs Regiment Soldiers Conduct Airborne Water Jump, by SPC Zackery Benavidez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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