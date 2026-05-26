Water Survival Novice Instructional Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008499" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps water survival instructors demonstrate water survival novice on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C. May 5, 2026. The water survival novice qualification consists of a 25-meter swim, a 10-foot tower jump with a 50-meter self rescue swim, a four-minute tread followed by a one-minute blouse inflation, a 25-meter pack swim, and an underwater gear shed in order to verify recruits’ proficiency in the water. Narrated by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley (U.S. Marine Corps Video and by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)