Water Survival Novice Instructional Video

U.S. Marine Corps water survival instructors demonstrate water survival novice on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C. May 5, 2026. The water survival novice qualification consists of a 25-meter swim, a 10-foot tower jump with a 50-meter self rescue swim, a four-minute tread followed by a one-minute blouse inflation, a 25-meter pack swim, and an underwater gear shed in order to verify recruits’ proficiency in the water. Narrated by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley (U.S. Marine Corps Video and by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 14:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008499
|VIRIN:
|260505-M-BA951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734144
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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