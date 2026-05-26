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    Water Survival Novice Instructional Video

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps water survival instructors demonstrate water survival novice on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C. May 5, 2026. The water survival novice qualification consists of a 25-meter swim, a 10-foot tower jump with a 50-meter self rescue swim, a four-minute tread followed by a one-minute blouse inflation, a 25-meter pack swim, and an underwater gear shed in order to verify recruits’ proficiency in the water. Narrated by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley (U.S. Marine Corps Video and by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008499
    VIRIN: 260505-M-BA951-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734144
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Survival Novice Instructional Video, by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Water Survival, MCRDPI, Recruits, Drill Instructors

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