95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) Honor the Fallen with Memorial Wreath Laying

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Col. Christian Carr, Commander of the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne), offers solemn remarks during a wreath-laying ceremony on May 22, 2026. This military tradition stands as a profound tribute to our fallen warriors, honoring the eternal legacy of those who gave their last full measure of devotion in service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Jacquelyn Carnagey and Spc. Brandon Badder)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 15:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008498
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-WA444-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734140
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
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|0
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