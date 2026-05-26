95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) Honor the Fallen with Memorial Wreath Laying

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008498" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Col. Christian Carr, Commander of the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne), offers solemn remarks during a wreath-laying ceremony on May 22, 2026. This military tradition stands as a profound tribute to our fallen warriors, honoring the eternal legacy of those who gave their last full measure of devotion in service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Jacquelyn Carnagey and Spc. Brandon Badder)