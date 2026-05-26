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    95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) Honor the Fallen with Memorial Wreath Laying

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Pvt. Jacquelyn Carnagey and Spc. Brandon Badder

    95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne)

    FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Col. Christian Carr, Commander of the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne), offers solemn remarks during a wreath-laying ceremony on May 22, 2026. This military tradition stands as a profound tribute to our fallen warriors, honoring the eternal legacy of those who gave their last full measure of devotion in service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Jacquelyn Carnagey and Spc. Brandon Badder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 15:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008498
    VIRIN: 260521-A-WA444-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734140
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    Wreath Laying and Memorial Ceremony
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