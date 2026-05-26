48th IBCT Annual Training: Col. Nathaniel Stone A-Roll

U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Stone, commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, explains the importance of annual training Fort Stewart, May 27, 2026. This training period reinforces the brigade’s commitment to developing capable leaders, building cohesive teams, and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 14:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008497
|VIRIN:
|260527-Z-QP400-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734126
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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