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    48th IBCT Annual Training: Col. Nathaniel Stone A-Roll

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Stone, commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, explains the importance of annual training Fort Stewart, May 27, 2026. This training period reinforces the brigade’s commitment to developing capable leaders, building cohesive teams, and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 14:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008497
    VIRIN: 260527-Z-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734126
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

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    armynationalguard
    SendMe
    AnnualTraining
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    48thIBCT
    48thIBCT2026AT

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