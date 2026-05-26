Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008492" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 36th Rescue Squadron and 336th Training Squadron transport a simulated patient to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital during a major accident response exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 19, 2026. By executing these joint contingency plans, Team Fairchild and its civilian partners build the critical trust and operational familiarity required to effectively pool resources and save lives during a major emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)