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    Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026

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    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 36th Rescue Squadron and 336th Training Squadron transport a simulated patient to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital during a major accident response exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 19, 2026. By executing these joint contingency plans, Team Fairchild and its civilian partners build the critical trust and operational familiarity required to effectively pool resources and save lives during a major emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008492
    VIRIN: 260519-F-FV598-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734075
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026, by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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