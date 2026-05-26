Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026

Airmen assigned to the 36th Rescue Squadron and 336th Training Squadron transport a simulated patient to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital during a major accident response exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 19, 2026. By executing these joint contingency plans, Team Fairchild and its civilian partners build the critical trust and operational familiarity required to effectively pool resources and save lives during a major emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 14:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008492
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-FV598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734075
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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