Sail 250 New Orleans: Pier Side Welcome

U.S Sailors with the Navy Band Southeast, preform during a pier-side welcoming event during Sail 250, in New Orleans, May 27, 2026 More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation’s Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008491
|VIRIN:
|260627-M-SW193-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734058
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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