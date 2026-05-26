B-Roll: Lt. Col. James K. Everett Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James K. Everett, the former commanding officer of Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, retires with Marines, family, and friends in attendance at MCAS Miramar, California, Sep. 21, 2026. Everett served the Marine Corps honorably for 18 years and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 15:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008490
|VIRIN:
|260521-M-QW512-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734051
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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