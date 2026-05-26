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    B-Roll: Lt. Col. James K. Everett Retirement Ceremony

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James K. Everett, the former commanding officer of Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, retires with Marines, family, and friends in attendance at MCAS Miramar, California, Sep. 21, 2026. Everett served the Marine Corps honorably for 18 years and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008490
    VIRIN: 260521-M-QW512-2001
    Filename: DOD_111734051
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: Lt. Col. James K. Everett Retirement Ceremony, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    ceremony
    Marines
    flags
    retirement

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