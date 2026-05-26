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    Coca-Cola 600

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    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter  

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    A social media video showcasing Army Special Operations, the Coca-Cola 600, and the United States Army Special Operations Commanding General, LTG. Lawrence "Gil" Ferguson's opening remarks during the Memorial ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008489
    VIRIN: 260524-A-YD081-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734047
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coca-Cola 600, by SSG Landon Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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