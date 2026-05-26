A social media video showcasing Army Special Operations, the Coca-Cola 600, and the United States Army Special Operations Commanding General, LTG. Lawrence "Gil" Ferguson's opening remarks during the Memorial ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008489
|VIRIN:
|260524-A-YD081-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734047
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coca-Cola 600, by SSG Landon Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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