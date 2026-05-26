B-Roll: H&HS Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008488" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Lt. Col. James K. Everett, the outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Lt. Col. Earl A. Sweigart Jr, the incoming commanding officer of H&HS, MCAS Miramar, conduct their change of command ceremony at MCAS Miramar, California, Sep. 21, 2026. The change of command ceremony signifies transition of new leadership that will prepare the Marine Corps for the next generation of innovation, technology, and advancements to the force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)