(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: H&HS Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Lt. Col. James K. Everett, the outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Lt. Col. Earl A. Sweigart Jr, the incoming commanding officer of H&HS, MCAS Miramar, conduct their change of command ceremony at MCAS Miramar, California, Sep. 21, 2026. The change of command ceremony signifies transition of new leadership that will prepare the Marine Corps for the next generation of innovation, technology, and advancements to the force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008488
    VIRIN: 260521-M-QW512-1001
    Filename: DOD_111734036
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: H&HS Change of Command, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    ceremony
    Marines
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video