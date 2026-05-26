U.S. Marine Lt. Col. James K. Everett, the outgoing commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Lt. Col. Earl A. Sweigart Jr, the incoming commanding officer of H&HS, MCAS Miramar, conduct their change of command ceremony at MCAS Miramar, California, Sep. 21, 2026. The change of command ceremony signifies transition of new leadership that will prepare the Marine Corps for the next generation of innovation, technology, and advancements to the force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008488
|VIRIN:
|260521-M-QW512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111734036
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: H&HS Change of Command, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.