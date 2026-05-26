U.S. Air Force Col. David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun, 104th Fighter Wing Commander, completes his fini-flight in the F-15 Eagle, September 30, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA.
The wing will be converting to the F-35A Lightning II in June, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 12:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008482
|VIRIN:
|251001-Z-TN357-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111733898
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 104th Fighter Wing Commander Colonel David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun takes final flight in F-15 Eagle, by A1C Elijah Harris-lariviere and Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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