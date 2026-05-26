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    104th Fighter Wing Commander Colonel David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun takes final flight in F-15 Eagle

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    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris-lariviere and Jerry Hewitt

    104th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun, 104th Fighter Wing Commander, completes his fini-flight in the F-15 Eagle, September 30, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA.

    The wing will be converting to the F-35A Lightning II in June, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 12:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008482
    VIRIN: 251001-Z-TN357-1001
    Filename: DOD_111733898
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 104th Fighter Wing Commander Colonel David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun takes final flight in F-15 Eagle, by A1C Elijah Harris-lariviere and Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fini Flight
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    air force

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