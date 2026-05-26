Army Emergency Relief endorsement- Chef Robert Irvine

Chef Robert Irvine expresses his support for the Army Emergency Relief program and gives a shout‑out to retired Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston, CEO of AER, during an interview at the Knights Lair Dining Facility on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 11:49
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1008473
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-FA699-1993
|Filename:
|DOD_111733725
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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