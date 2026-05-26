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    Army Emergency Relief endorsement- Chef Robert Irvine

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    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.01.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Chef Robert Irvine expresses his support for the Army Emergency Relief program and gives a shout‑out to retired Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston, CEO of AER, during an interview at the Knights Lair Dining Facility on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:49
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1008473
    VIRIN: 260501-A-FA699-1993
    Filename: DOD_111733725
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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