The 104th Fighter Wing prepares for the final flight operations in the F-15 Eagle, November 21, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA. The wing will be converting to the F-35A Lightning II aircraft in June, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 11:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008471
|VIRIN:
|251121-Z-UG828-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111733693
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing bids farewell to the F-15 Eagle, by Melanie Casineau and Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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