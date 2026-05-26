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    104th Fighter Wing bids farewell to the F-15 Eagle

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    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Melanie Casineau and Jerry Hewitt

    104th Fighter Wing

    The 104th Fighter Wing prepares for the final flight operations in the F-15 Eagle, November 21, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA. The wing will be converting to the F-35A Lightning II aircraft in June, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008471
    VIRIN: 251121-Z-UG828-1001
    Filename: DOD_111733693
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    This work, 104th Fighter Wing bids farewell to the F-15 Eagle, by Melanie Casineau and Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-35
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Fini Fight
    F-35 A Lightning II
    air force

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