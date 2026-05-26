Air Assault Course in GTA 2026 (B-Roll 2)

U.S. Soldiers conduct the Air Assault Obstacle Course at the 7th Army Training Command's Noncommissioned Officer Academy's Obstacle Course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 27, 2026. Soldiers faced the physically demanding assessment, working towards a goal of passing the standards that determined who progresses to the next stage of the Air Assault course, challenging their strength, endurance, and ability to complete critical Soldier tasks to standard during the multi-day event. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 11:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008468
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-OI040-1517
|Filename:
|DOD_111733669
|Length:
|00:06:38
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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