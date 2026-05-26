U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division coordinate close air support and airborne insertions during Exercise Garnet Rattler at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, May 11, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008467
|VIRIN:
|260511-M-MU704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111733668
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Marines coordinate close air support, airborne insertions during Exercise Garnet Rattler, by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.