Air Assault Course in GTA 2026 (B-Roll 1)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008466" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers conduct the Air Assault Obstacle Course at the 7th Army Training Command's Noncommissioned Officer Academy's Obstacle Course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 27, 2026. Soldiers faced the physically demanding assessment, working towards a goal of passing the standards that determined who progresses to the next stage of the Air Assault course, challenging their strength, endurance, and ability to complete critical Soldier tasks to standard during the multi-day event. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)