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    Air Assault Course in GTA 2026 (B-Roll 1)

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    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers conduct the Air Assault Obstacle Course at the 7th Army Training Command's Noncommissioned Officer Academy's Obstacle Course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 27, 2026. Soldiers faced the physically demanding assessment, working towards a goal of passing the standards that determined who progresses to the next stage of the Air Assault course, challenging their strength, endurance, and ability to complete critical Soldier tasks to standard during the multi-day event. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008466
    VIRIN: 260527-A-OI040-1742
    Filename: DOD_111733662
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, Air Assault Course in GTA 2026 (B-Roll 1), by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AirAssault
    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin
    Army
    obstacle course

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