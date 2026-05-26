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    Explore Europe: Serracozzo

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    ITALY

    05.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    SERRACOZZO, Italy (May 16, 2026) Travel video which highlights the Serracozzo hike through volcanic landscape of Mount Etna and old lava tubes. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella provides tours to servicemembers and DoW civilians stationed overseas as part of its mission to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008465
    VIRIN: 260516-N-XK047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111733657
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Explore Europe: Serracozzo, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MWR
    Morale, Welfare, and Recreation

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