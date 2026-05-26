SERRACOZZO, Italy (May 16, 2026) Travel video which highlights the Serracozzo hike through volcanic landscape of Mount Etna and old lava tubes. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella provides tours to servicemembers and DoW civilians stationed overseas as part of its mission to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 11:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008465
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111733657
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Explore Europe: Serracozzo, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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