U.S. Army soldiers along with partners and allies attend the 3rd Mobile Brigade change of command ceremony where Col. Adisa King relinquished command to Col. David Brunais during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 25, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008451
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-QQ238-4563
|Filename:
|DOD_111733409
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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