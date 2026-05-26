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    3rd Mobile Brigade, Change of Command Ceremony

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    PHILIPPINES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers along with partners and allies attend the 3rd Mobile Brigade change of command ceremony where Col. Adisa King relinquished command to Col. David Brunais during Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 25, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 09:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008451
    VIRIN: 260526-A-QQ238-4563
    Filename: DOD_111733409
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: PH

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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