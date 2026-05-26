U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) conduct noncommissioned officer training, which included a four-mile ruck march, at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, May 1, 2026. SETAF-AF Soldiers train hard to stay mentally and physically fit, ready to support the mission and its partners. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Fisher, Adam)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 09:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008449
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-FK395-3172
|Filename:
|DOD_111733376
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|ITALY, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF Soldiers conduct ruck march in Italy, by CPL Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.