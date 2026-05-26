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    B-Roll: SETAF-AF Soldiers conduct ruck march in Italy

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    ITALY, ITALY

    05.01.2026

    Video by Cpl. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) conduct noncommissioned officer training, which included a four-mile ruck march, at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, May 1, 2026. SETAF-AF Soldiers train hard to stay mentally and physically fit, ready to support the mission and its partners. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Fisher, Adam)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 09:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008449
    VIRIN: 260501-A-FK395-3172
    Filename: DOD_111733376
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ITALY, IT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF Soldiers conduct ruck march in Italy, by CPL Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    ruck march

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