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    CJIS Division - Iris Capture Footage

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    CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    Footage of outdoor and indoor iris capture. Goggles and other iris-recognition devices use near-infrared technology to capture high-quality images of a person’s iris. Near-infrared light produces a detailed image of the iris, eliminating any eye color. The process is quick, contactless, and designed to accurately confirm identity. Video courtesy - FBI or FBI Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008442
    VIRIN: 260528-D-D0355-2026
    Filename: DOD_111733241
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, CJIS Division - Iris Capture Footage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    iris
    police
    FBI CJIS
    CJIS Division

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