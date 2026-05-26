CJIS Division - Iris Capture Footage

Footage of outdoor and indoor iris capture. Goggles and other iris-recognition devices use near-infrared technology to capture high-quality images of a person’s iris. Near-infrared light produces a detailed image of the iris, eliminating any eye color. The process is quick, contactless, and designed to accurately confirm identity. Video courtesy - FBI or FBI Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 12:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008442
|VIRIN:
|260528-D-D0355-2026
|Filename:
|DOD_111733241
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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