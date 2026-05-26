SECWAR Delivers Memorial Day Remarks

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C., May 25, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 07:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008438
|VIRIN:
|260525-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111733182
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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