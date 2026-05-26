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    SECWAR Delivers Memorial Day Remarks

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C., May 25, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 07:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008438
    VIRIN: 260525-A-LE512-1001
    Filename: DOD_111733182
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, SECWAR Delivers Memorial Day Remarks, by SSG Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

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