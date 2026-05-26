SW, Mrs. Hegseth Welcome Sailors Home

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Hegseth welcome home U.S. Navy Sailors who deployed with Carrier Strike Group 12 consisting of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., May 16, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 07:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008437
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111733164
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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