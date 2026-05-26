SW, Mrs. Hegseth Welcome Sailors Home

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008437" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Hegseth welcome home U.S. Navy Sailors who deployed with Carrier Strike Group 12 consisting of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., May 16, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)