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    21st Theater Sustainment Command Leader Professional Development Seminar Interview

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    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.26.2026

    Video by Pvt. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Oscar Castaneda, the evaluations selections and promotions division Sgt. Maj. briefs NCOs about the evaluation process on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 27, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 10:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008433
    VIRIN: 260527-A-DR666-7081
    Filename: DOD_111733110
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Leader Professional Development Seminar Interview, by PV2 Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC

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