21st Theater Sustainment Command Leader Professional Development Seminar Interview

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Oscar Castaneda, the evaluations selections and promotions division Sgt. Maj. briefs NCOs about the evaluation process on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 27, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 10:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008433
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-DR666-7081
|Filename:
|DOD_111733110
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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