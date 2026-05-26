Allied troops test drone technologies during Project Flytrap 5.0

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NATO Allies tested off-the-shelf, combat-tested, mature technologies during Project Flytrap 5.0 in Pabradė, Lithuania.

The initiative brought together infantry from the United Kingdom and the United States and industry partners to test uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-drone technologies in realistic battlefield conditions.

As drones play an increasingly prominent role in modern conflict, NATO’s ability to innovate, integrate new capabilities and stay ahead of emerging threats is vital to maintaining credible deterrence.

Data collected during the project will help Allied militaries refine their tactics, accelerate innovation in the uncrewed warfare sphere and strengthen readiness for future operations.

Footage includes shots of a force-on-force exercise between British Army and US Army infantry and a soundbite from Major Jared Whitaker, Deputy Space Operations Officer and Technical Integration and Assessment lead for Project Flytrap, US Army.



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY SOLDIERS ASSAULT A POSITION

(00:25) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY SOLDIERS TARGET ENEMY POSITIONS WITH A ROCKET LAUNCHER

(00:44) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY SOLDIERS WALK THROUGH THE FOREST AFTER A FIREFIGHT



FOLLOWING FOOTAGE COURTESY OF US ARMY:

(01:26) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY DRONE OPERATORS LAUNCH UNCREWED AIRCRAFT SYSTEM (UAS) IN A FOREST

(01:46) MEDIUM SHOT – A US ARMY DRONE OPERATOR PREPARES TO LAUNCH A DRONE

(01:54) MEDIUM SHOT – A US ARMY DRONE OPERATOR CONTROLS A DRONE

(01:59) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) MAJOR JARED WHITAKER, US ARMY

“I think inherent in Flytrap is innovation, integration between the US, UK and support from our industry partners to develop new technologies, new doctrine and new ways of staying at the leading edge.”

(02:20) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) MAJOR JARED WHITAKER, US ARMY

“I would say what’s unique about Flytrap 5 is the complexity that we’ve achieved. We started last year with a relatively basic counter-UAS/UAS mission set, and we’ve moved to a point where we’ve integrated many different systems, communications and integrating our network.”

(02:45) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) MAJOR JARED WHITAKER, US ARMY

“It matters because this is for the manoeuvre force. We want to prepare for any and all possibilities to maintain a deterrence on the eastern flank.”

(02:55) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) MAJOR JARED WHITAKER, US ARMY

“Project Flytrap, with its manoeuvre focus for the US and UK, and support from our industry partners, helps us shorten that ‘sense, decide and act’ process, which makes us more lethal and ready for whatever happens in the future.”