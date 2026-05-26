Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault (Reel)

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade participate in a multinational air assault as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise 2026 near Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Peter Bannister)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 23:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008420
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-FU572-5703
|Filename:
|DOD_111732831
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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