U.S. Coast Guard, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hollyhock (WLB 214) conduct bilateral maritime law enforcement operations with Tongan Royal Navy officers in Tonga’s exclusive economic zone May 15-18, 2026. While boarding two commercial fishing vessels, the Hollyhock crew and Tongan Royal Navy officers conducted safety checks, reviewed documentation, inspected gear and verified catch. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Cutter Hollyhock)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 22:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008419
|VIRIN:
|260518-G-G0214-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111732824
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|TO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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