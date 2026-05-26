(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard, Tongan Royal Navy conduct bilateral operations offshore Tonga

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TONGA

    05.18.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to seagoing buoy tender USCGC Hollyhock (WLB 214) conduct bilateral maritime law enforcement operations with Tongan Royal Navy officers in Tonga’s exclusive economic zone May 15-18, 2026. While boarding two commercial fishing vessels, the Hollyhock crew and Tongan Royal Navy officers conducted safety checks, reviewed documentation, inspected gear and verified catch. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Cutter Hollyhock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 22:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008419
    VIRIN: 260518-G-G0214-2001
    Filename: DOD_111732824
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: TO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tonga
    Hollyhock
    Operation Blue Pacific
    boarding
    Bilateral maritime law enforcement
    Tongan Royal Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video