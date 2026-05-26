Senior DoW adviser attends Currahee ceremony at Fort Campbell

Eric Geressy, senior adviser to the secretary of war for strategy, attends the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)’s Currahee ceremony at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 19, 2026. During the ceremony, leaders recognized Distinguished Members of the Regiment and Honorary Members of the Regiment for their contributions to the 506th Infantry Regiment and the Screaming Eagles’ legacy. Currahee, the motto and battle cry of the 506th Infantry Regiment, is derived from the Cherokee word “gurahiyi,” meaning “stands alone” or “stand alone.”
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Florence Molo, edited by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 19:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008407
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-XY121-1477
|Filename:
|DOD_111732627
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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