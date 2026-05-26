(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior DoW adviser attends Currahee ceremony at Fort Campbell

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Eric Geressy, senior adviser to the secretary of war for strategy, attends the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)’s Currahee ceremony at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 19, 2026. During the ceremony, leaders recognized Distinguished Members of the Regiment and Honorary Members of the Regiment for their contributions to the 506th Infantry Regiment and the Screaming Eagles’ legacy. Currahee, the motto and battle cry of the 506th Infantry Regiment, is derived from the Cherokee word “gurahiyi,” meaning “stands alone” or “stand alone.”

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Florence Molo, edited by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 19:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008407
    VIRIN: 260519-A-XY121-1477
    Filename: DOD_111732627
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior DoW adviser attends Currahee ceremony at Fort Campbell, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    101st (AASLT)
    101st Airborne Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video