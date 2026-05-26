International tall ships arrive for sail250 New Orleans

International tall ships enter the Port of New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 27, 2026. New Orleans welcomed the tall ships of the world to the Port of New Orleans for a nationwide celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll package by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 18:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008405
|VIRIN:
|260527-G-FL626-6074
|Filename:
|DOD_111732559
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.