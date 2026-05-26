International tall ships arrive for sail250 New Orleans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008405" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

International tall ships enter the Port of New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 27, 2026. New Orleans welcomed the tall ships of the world to the Port of New Orleans for a nationwide celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll package by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)