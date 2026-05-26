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    International tall ships arrive for sail250 New Orleans

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    NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    International tall ships enter the Port of New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 27, 2026. New Orleans welcomed the tall ships of the world to the Port of New Orleans for a nationwide celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll package by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 18:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008405
    VIRIN: 260527-G-FL626-6074
    Filename: DOD_111732559
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, US

    Video Analytics

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    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    New Orleans
    Coast Guard Heartland District
    Sail250NewOrleans

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