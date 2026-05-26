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    1st AD CAB sling load training

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Suess 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, demonstrate sling‑load operations that enhance the division’s operational reach. Sling‑load training enables supplies and combat power to bypass restrictive terrain, ensuring Soldiers remain equipped and supported wherever they operate. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Suess)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 18:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008404
    VIRIN: 260527-A-WO229-1356
    Filename: DOD_111732521
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 1st AD CAB sling load training, by SGT Jacob Suess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Muleskinners
    Iron Eagles
    Reel
    DSB
    Sling Load
    1ADCABVIDEOS

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