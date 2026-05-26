1st AD CAB sling load training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, demonstrate sling‑load operations that enhance the division’s operational reach. Sling‑load training enables supplies and combat power to bypass restrictive terrain, ensuring Soldiers remain equipped and supported wherever they operate. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Suess)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 18:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008404
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-WO229-1356
|Filename:
|DOD_111732521
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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