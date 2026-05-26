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    Sail 250 New Orleans; U.S.S. Keasarge Passes the Honors

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aaron TorresLemus 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. service members render honors to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Keasarge (LLDH-3}, as it enters the port of New Orleans, at the Jackson Barracks, Louisiana, May 27, 2026. More than 2,000 Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and international partners engage with the people of New Orleans during the inaugural Sail 250 event, showcasing the professionalism, maritime heritage and warfighting readiness of America’s sea services while celebrating 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps service as part of the nation’s Freedom 250 commemoration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008402
    VIRIN: 260527-M-UQ888-1001
    Filename: DOD_111732508
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sail 250 New Orleans; U.S.S. Keasarge Passes the Honors, by Sgt Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PeaceThroughStrength
    MARINES
    USMC
    freedom250ineurope
    Sail250
    FleetWeekNewOrleans

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