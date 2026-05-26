(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Brian Koerber 

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year 2026 (Camp Bullis and JBSA San Antonio, TX - Fort Sam Houston) Video highlights the participants competing for 2026 MEDCoE DSOY.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 17:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008399
    VIRIN: 260526-D-EP462-6241
    PIN: 17015276
    Filename: DOD_111732459
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year 2026, by Brian Koerber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDCOEDSOY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video