From the classroom to the clouds! Flour Bluff High School students have achieved something extraordinary, completing a fully functional aircraft from the ground up.
In a landmark partnership with the Corpus Christi Army Depot, these students turned theory into flight. This wasn't just a build; it was a mission to inspire the next generation of engineers and aviators. Today, we’re witnessing the incredible result of grit, teamwork, and high-flying ambition. Welcome to the inaugural flight of Tango Flight.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 17:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008397
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-EP447-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111732445
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Dreams: The Flour Bluff & CCAD Partnership, by Jerry Duenes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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