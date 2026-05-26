Building Dreams: The Flour Bluff & CCAD Partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008397" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From the classroom to the clouds! Flour Bluff High School students have achieved something extraordinary, completing a fully functional aircraft from the ground up.

In a landmark partnership with the Corpus Christi Army Depot, these students turned theory into flight. This wasn't just a build; it was a mission to inspire the next generation of engineers and aviators. Today, we’re witnessing the incredible result of grit, teamwork, and high-flying ambition. Welcome to the inaugural flight of Tango Flight.