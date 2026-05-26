(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Dreams: The Flour Bluff & CCAD Partnership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2026

    Video by Jerry Duenes 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    From the classroom to the clouds! Flour Bluff High School students have achieved something extraordinary, completing a fully functional aircraft from the ground up.
    In a landmark partnership with the Corpus Christi Army Depot, these students turned theory into flight. This wasn't just a build; it was a mission to inspire the next generation of engineers and aviators. Today, we’re witnessing the incredible result of grit, teamwork, and high-flying ambition. Welcome to the inaugural flight of Tango Flight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 17:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008397
    VIRIN: 260526-A-EP447-1002
    Filename: DOD_111732445
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Dreams: The Flour Bluff & CCAD Partnership, by Jerry Duenes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Corpus Christi
    Corpus Christi Army Depot
    CCAD
    Aviation Maintainance
    mentorship event
    Flour Bluff High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video