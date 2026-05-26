13th MEU Conducts Anti SUAS Training

U.S. Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a counter small unmanned aircraft system training during Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, May 25, 2026. RUT is a critical pre-deployment exercise that allows the 13th MEU to integrate its command, air, ground and logistics elements, ensuring the force is prepared to respond rapidly and effectively to crises in unfamiliar, urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Cruz Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 23:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008395
|VIRIN:
|260525-M-LD316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111732257
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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