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    13th MEU Conducts Anti SUAS Training

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Cruz Martinez 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a counter small unmanned aircraft system training during Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, May 25, 2026. RUT is a critical pre-deployment exercise that allows the 13th MEU to integrate its command, air, ground and logistics elements, ensuring the force is prepared to respond rapidly and effectively to crises in unfamiliar, urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Cruz Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 23:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008395
    VIRIN: 260525-M-LD316-1001
    Filename: DOD_111732257
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, ARIZONA, US

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    13thMEU, RUT, IMEF, SUAS, EW

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