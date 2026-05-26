Twisty Tales 2026

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron and Twisty the Tornado star in a tornado safety video at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 26, 2026. The video highlights the difference between a tornado watch and warning, proper shelter procedures and post-storm safety precautions to help Airmen and families stay prepared during severe weather. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 16:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008393
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-KP877-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111732211
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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